Ireland beat Italy 21-7 when the sides met last October in Dublin

Ireland's Women's Six Nations game against Italy on Saturday has been switched from Parma to Dublin due to quarantine issues.

Pool A teams England, Italy and Scotland were to be given home advantage on Finals' weekend of this year's condensed three-game format.

However the Irish government requires athletes returning to Ireland from international events to adhere to the 'equivalent' of 10 days of hotel quarantining.

The Italian Federation has agreed to the venue switch in conjunction with the IRFU, who received confirmation from the Irish government that the game will be allowed to go ahead at Donnybrook.

Saturday can 'leave a mark' for potential World Cup qualifier

Ireland coach Adam Griggs said he is not surprised to be facing Italy in Saturday's third-placed play-off.

Italy beat Scotland 41-20 on Saturday after Ireland's heavy 56-15 defeat by France in Dublin.

The Irish could meet Italy again later this year in a World Cup qualifier, giving Griggs' side added incentive to deliver a strong performance at the weekend.

"It goes hand in hand," said Griggs.

"We are targeting a victory and a better performance and that obviously also leaves a marker going into the summer.

"We are excited by it and want to finish on a high.

"The way we see it sets us up nicely for the World Cup qualifiers."

The Irish players are still an amateur side and the margin of the loss to France raised questions over the future of the game in Ireland.

Griggs believes that while the debate over professionalism, or semi-professionalism, is valid, attention needs to focus on growing the player pool in Ireland.

"You have to put it (professionalism) in context of where we are at at the moment.

"Look at France, for example, the way they have developed, and England, their strengths has come from the grassroots and the domestic game.

"That is something we in the IRFU because more participation leads to better quality and to better performance, which is where I am at.

"You can see with the inter-provincial game we had before Covid it is really important to lead into a senior Test team, so those structures are in place.

"We need to keep building and before we get to professionalism you have to get that underbelly that supports it."