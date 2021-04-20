Eddie Jones: England coach gets RFU backing after review

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments17

Eddie Jones
Jones has won three Six Nations titles since starting his England role in 2016

Eddie Jones has been backed to continue as England head coach following a review into the team's disappointing fifth-place finish in the Six Nations.

Jones' position had been under scrutiny since defeats by Ireland, Wales and Scotland in the same tournament for the first time in 45 years.

"The debrief was a valuable process, we all learned a lot," Jones said.

"Most importantly, we have identified actions to enable the team to move forward positively towards 2023."

The panel reviewing England's performance consisted of "RFU board members, executives and independent experts", while past and present players - as well as the coaches - also gave their feedback.

The RFU says the overall response from the players was "positive and supportive" and there were a "number of contributing factors" that led to England's poor campaign.

Among them was the absence from the coaching team of Jason Ryles and Neil Craig, who were both unable to travel because of the Covid pandemic. Forwards coach Matt Proudfoot missed the start of the training camp after testing positive for the virus while Jones himself was also forced to self-isolate.

The RFU also admits a number of players - especially those from Saracens - "did not have enough game time going into the Six Nations", while other players were overly-fatigued after back-to-back seasons.

The review also concluded England's stringent coronavirus protocols, which they say were "in some cases greater than other unions", had a detrimental impact on the coaching staff and the cohesion of the players.

The RFU added that several recommendations will be implemented before the July Test matches against the United States and Canada, which are currently under review.

As part of the recommendations, the RFU plans to "deepen its alignment" with England's professional clubs, which will start with a summer conference between the major stakeholders in order "to find common ground and goals for the English game going forward".

There will also be additional refereeing input in a bid to rectify England's alarming ill-discipline, as well as "enhanced sports psychology", a more streamlined use of data, and the counsel of "external rugby experts" to help Jones after each campaign.

"Sport is all about fine margins, which is why every campaign debrief is invaluable in helping us to learn and improve," said RFU boss Bill Sweeney.

"Eddie approached this review with a great deal of self-awareness and humility, allowing us to look at every aspect of the tournament to identify every small change we can make in order to improve."

Jones, who steered England to the World Cup final in 2019, was candid about his side's below-par results so far this year.

"During the Six Nations we were not up to our usual high standards and we recognise that," said the Australian.

"I'm looking forward to the summer tour, which will provide a great opportunity to see more of our emerging talent and I'm confident our next team will come back stronger this autumn building up to a winning performance in the next Six Nations."

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

21 comments

  • Comment posted by teignrugby93, today at 15:40

    Shame they didn’t trigger the break clause. I’ve been a big fan of Eddy but we need to implement change from the top down. Unless radical steps are made swiftly to invigorate the team I see nothing but identical pathetic performances in year(s) to come. One dimensional gameplay belongs in the past. Sad times

  • Comment posted by nhughes, today at 15:40

    It's a good choice to stick with Jones, clearly things weren't right and the absence of some coaches doesn't help.

    There is an over-reliance on certain players, notably Sarries that weren't prepared. There needs to be more rotation or trust in young, new players - scrum half, midfield and more - that are in form. Saying "talent just isn't there" is ridiculous. Then address discipline and tactics.

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 15:39

    I think Jones need to take more risks with the players he chooses. It was clear that the likes of Vunipola were undercooked for the 6 Nations. It speaks volumes when you have Europe's best player not even in the squad.

  • Comment posted by The Alternative View, today at 15:38

    5th was a poor result but more alarming for me was the actual performance in three of the games (triple crown).

    The leadership when things are not going right appears totally lacking and for me is the major issue to resolve

  • Comment posted by Itsnotpersonal, today at 15:38

    yeah first comment

  • Comment posted by fishonabike, today at 15:38

    ... The RFU also admits a number of players - especially those from Saracens - "did not have enough game time going into the Six Nations", while other players were overly-fatigued after back-to-back seasons ...

    He picked those players without game time yet didn't prepare them for matches - or consider players that were prepared and performing. What a joke!

  • Comment posted by The Truth, today at 15:38

    Onwards and upwards England :)

  • Comment posted by Mitchell, today at 15:37

    Correct decision. Looking forward to seeing a renewed and refreshed England performing at the highest level. Roll on 2023.

  • Comment posted by ThreeCliffsGold, today at 15:37

    A bad 2021 6N doesn't make EJ a bad coach.

    • Reply posted by Bob, today at 15:41

      Bob replied:
      He is a very good coach when arriving at a team. But is he a good coach to take England to 2 World Cups?

  • Comment posted by Bob, today at 15:37

    He was always going to stick with his Favs over the last Six Nations, giving them a chance for the Lions tour.

    The only problem he has now is he will have to drop some of these players for the summer tour because there will be few selected for the Lions.

  • Comment posted by W 6, today at 15:36

    Think he can count himself very lucky. If this relative ‘scare’ over his job security prompts him to stop selecting the same stale names then it might not have been a waste of time, but I wouldn’t hold my breathe.

  • Comment posted by ProudtobeWelsh, today at 15:36

    As a proud Welshman and seeing all of the resources available to England RFU such as size of the player pool, structure in England and all of the financial resources - keeping Eddie Jones at the helm is a fantastic news.

    • Reply posted by ThreeCliffsGold, today at 15:40

      ThreeCliffsGold replied:
      WRU has nearly triple amount to spend per registered player than the rfu.

  • Comment posted by Kevin Thornton, today at 15:36

    What a non suprise

  • Comment posted by NE1butENG, today at 15:36

    The RFU made the right call. There is no point rearranging deck chairs on the titanic.

  • Comment posted by andyd923, today at 15:35

    Of course they do. Unfortunately we will now have to continue to see form players ignored so that his favourites can stay in the team. he has become the arechetypal english manager where he has only one way of playing - what an irony!

  • Comment posted by ThatOldG, today at 15:33

    Excellent news.. for Welsh rugby.

    • Reply posted by RFU03, today at 15:36

      RFU03 replied:
      Why? England are superior to whales rugby in EVERY way. A world cup and 4 finals appearances. Whales have ZERO.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport