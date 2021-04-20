Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Carl Fearns was a successful import into the Top 14 when he joined Lyon in 2015

Newcastle Falcons have signed back-rower Carl Fearns from French Pro D2 side Rouen with immediate effect on a deal until the end of 2022-23.

The 31-year-old played for Sale and Bath in the Premiership before a spell in France began with Lyon, where he played in the elite Top 14 division.

Fearns has top flight and European experience throughout the 200 career appearances to his name.

"I'm excited about returning to the Premiership," Fearns said.

"The back row is a really competitive area of the squad where they already have a huge amount of quality, and I know I'll have to work hard to earn a spot."