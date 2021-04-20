Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Mike Willemse played Super Rugby with Stormers after Vodacom and Currie Cup experience in South Africa

London Irish have signed Edinburgh's South African hooker Mike Willemse for the 2021-22 Premiership season.

The 28-year-old is in his second season at the Pro14 club and has totalled five tries in 34 games since his move to Scotland's capital from Southern Kings.

Willemse was a Junior Springbok and also played Super Rugby for Cape Town-based Stormers in his native country.

"Mike will bring good quality and experience to our front row," head coach Declan Kidney said. external-link

"We'll have some strong competition at hooker next season and Mike will certainly add to the options available."

Willemse added: "It's a great opportunity for me to join a club that is enjoying an exciting new chapter in London, at an incredible new stadium.

"The attractive brand of rugby and results being displayed by the team of late speaks volumes for the direction the club is heading."