Cardiff Blues scrum-half Tomos Williams has played 22 times for Wales and 100 games for his region

Cardiff Blues director of rugby Dai Young believes Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams is close to signing a new deal with the region.

The 26-year-old is set to follow fellow Wales half-back partner Jarrod Evans in committing his future at the Arms Park.

"I am 100% confident in that," said Young.

"Some contract negotiations take longer than others and Tomos' has taken a while. We are confident we will get that across the line."

Williams has been negotiating with the Welsh Rugby Union and Cardiff Blues because he is one of the elite 38 players chosen by Wales coach Wayne Pivac.

"It is because of the current uncertainty but also it's a tri-party agreement which is always quite tough," added Young.

"Being one of the 38, the Union are a part of it, we are a part of it alongside Tomos and his representatives.

"Players don't like to talk about contracts when they are injured or in the middle of the Six Nations so things tend to drag on.

"He does not want to go anywhere, he is an important part for us and it's just a matter of nailing down the contract and we are confident that will be done very shortly."