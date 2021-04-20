Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Morgan Jones was a member of the Wales Under-20s side that beat New Zealand at the 2019 Junior World Championships in Argentina

Scarlets second-row Morgan Jones has signed a contract extension with the region.

Jones, 21, has featured in 11 competitive matches this season after making his senior Scarlets debut in a pre-season match in Jersey in 2019.

"I supported the Scarlets as a kid so to be playing for them now and running out with players I grew up watching is a bit surreal," said Jones.

"It has been great for me to get so many games under my belt this season."

Wales second-row Jake Ball will leave Scarlets at the end of the season, while Fiji lock Tevita Ratuva has already departed to join Brive.