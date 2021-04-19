Jersey Reds' last home game was a 38-3 loss to Newcastle Falcons on 29 February 2020

Jersey Reds director of rugby Harvey Biljon says he and his players are excited by the prospect of playing their first home game in 14 months.

Covid-19 restrictions mean they have played their first seven games away from the island since matches resumed.

They have lost four of their five Championship games, including a 64-17 loss at leaders Ealing on Saturday.

"I can't tell you how much we cannot wait for our first home game," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"Everything has been against us to date, and to be able to get home next week and play at our own ground is going to be fantastic."

Jersey, who are second from bottom of the table, could be the first side in the league to have supporters at a match when they host Nottingham, with a decision due later this week.

The Reds conceded 10 tries at Ealing, including four in the final 15 minutes after Apakuki Ma'afu was sent off for a head-on-head clash with Dean Hammond.

"We've got five games to go, three of those five are going to be at home and the run-in to the back part of this season is something that I know we may not be feeling right now because we've just lost, but the guys are pretty excited about the next five games," added Biljon.

"They're disappointed and frustrated and upset because they feel like they've let themselves down.

"They want to give something back, and with five games to go we haven't lost that enthusiasm for the remaining part of the season."