Cornish Pirates bounced back after a 38-10 home loss to leaders Ealing last week

Cornish Pirates joint head coach Alan Paver says he is pleased with how his side managed injuries in the backs to earn a bonus-point win at Nottingham.

Two Harry Davey tries and one each from Dan Frost and Tom Wyatt saw the Pirates get the extra point after 32 minutes.

Paddy Ryan got a fifth try midway through the second half in the 33-22 win, but the Pirates lost three backs.

"The whole backline got disorganised and that caused us huge issues," Paver told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"But fair play to them, they worked it through and managed to nudge us over the line."

Wingers Davey and Robin Wedlake, as well as full-back AJ Cant, were forced off, while Whyatt was ill at half-time.

"You have to recognise the quality of the opposition. That is not a high-end Championship side that we were playing and I've have been pretty disappointed had we not come away with four or five points," Paver added.

"It was nice that the guys got to opportunity to score some decent tries, but we've got to recognise the challenges ahead of us."