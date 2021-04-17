Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sydney Gregson helped Saracens beat Loughborough Lightning to keep her side top of the Premier15s table

Sophie de Goede scored 18 points as Premier 15s leaders Saracens beat Loughborough Lightning 38-29 in an exciting game.

Saracens were 19-7 in front at half-time but they only led 33-29 late on before a Rachel Laqeretabua try made sure of victory for the visitors.

Wasps also came through a close game as they won 25-20 at Gloucester-Hartpury.

Harlequins Women were more convincing winners as they beat Worcester Warriors 31-7.

DMP Durham Sharks, who are bottom of the table, were inspired by Elizabeth Blacklock as they recorded their first win of the season at the 17th attempt with a 34-17 victory at Bristol Bears.

Sale Sharks are second from bottom and, with the help of tries from Lisa Neumann and Hollie Bawden, produced a surprise 17-10 win over Exeter Chiefs.