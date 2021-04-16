Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jarrod Evans., who has also played for Pontypridd, has won six senior Wales caps

Wales international Jarrod Evans has signed a new long-term contract with Cardiff Blues.

The fly-half has come through the Blues ranks and made his senior debut against Glasgow Warriors in 2015.

The 24-year-old, who has scored 508 in 88 appearances, was out of contract at the end of the current season.

"I have grown up here and come through with a lot of these boys, who I also call good friends. I absolutely love playing at the Arms Park," Evans said.

"But it was also important to make the right decision for my career."

Evans, part of the Blues team which won the European Challenge Cup in 2018, said it was an "exciting time" at the region under director of rugby Dai Young.

"I have been really impressed with the impact Dai has made and I'm excited by the coaching team he is assembling and the direction he wants to go," Evans added.

"I'm confident that this is the right environment for me to continue learning and developing as a player.

"With Rhys Priestland coming in there will be increased competition for places and that will be brilliant in terms of driving standards and performances.

"I am also looking forward to bouncing ideas off each other and learning from his experience."