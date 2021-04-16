Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

McKenzie captained Edinburgh in the 2017-18 season

Edinburgh lock Fraser McKenzie is retiring at 33 after struggling with a series of shoulder problems.

The former Sale and Newcastle forward made 119 appearances for Edinburgh over two spells and captained the club for the 2017-18 season.

"Obviously there is never a right time to retire or give up the game you love doing," said McKenzie.

"But unfortunately your body tells you when it's time to stop and for me that's now."

Head coach Richard Cockerill praised McKenzie as a "club legend" and a "great example" to young players.

"He's been a hugely important player during both his spells at Edinburgh Rugby and we're obviously sad to see him retire, but it's the right decision for Fraz," said Cockerill.

"He commands a huge amount of respect from the changing room and that's testament to the way he carries himself around the club."