Sale Sharks fell to a 45-21 defeat by LA Rochelle in the European Champions Cup quarter-final last week

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday, 17 April Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Sale Sharks make six changes from their defeat at La Rochelle in the European Champions Cup quarter-final last week.

Arron Reed, Luke James and JP du Preez all return to the team for the third-placed side.

Gloucester make four changes to the XV that started the defeat by La Rochelle a fortnight ago, with Jack Singleton, Alex Craig, Jack Clement and Charlie Chapman coming in.

England winger Jonny May is set to make his 150th appearance for the club.

Sale: L. James, Reed, S. James, J.V Rensburg, Yarde, R. Du Preez, De Klerk, Harrison, Van Der Merwe, Oosthuizen, Wiese, JP. Du Preez, JL. Du Preez, T. Curry, D. Du Preez.

Replacements: Langdon, Morozov, Harper, Phillips, Neild, Cliff, MacGinty, Hammersley.

Gloucester: Carreras, Rees-Zammit, Harris, Atkinson, May, Barton, Chapman, Rapava-Ruskin, Singleton, Balmain, Slater, Craig, Clement, Ludlow, Ackermann.

Replacements: Walker, Seville, Ford-Robinson, Garvey, Morgan, Heinz, Twelvetrees, Moyle.

Referee: Adam Leal (RFU)