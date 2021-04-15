Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Hannah Smith scored Scotland's try in a heavy defeat away to England but is currently training with the GB Sevens squad

2021 Women's Six Nations: Scotland v Italy Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 17 April Kick-off : 17:00 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

Captain Rachel Malcolm is missing through injury as Scotland make four changes for the Women's Six Nations meeting with Italy on Saturday.

Evie Gallagher makes her first start as she replaces Malcolm in the back row.

Prop Megan Kennedy is fit again, Sarah Law comes in at fly-half and there is a place for winger Liz Musgrove.

Helen Nelson takes over the captaincy and moves from number 10 to inside centre, with Hannah Smith involved with the GB Sevens camp.

Uncapped duo Evie Wills and Coreen Grant are among the replacements.

Molly Wright, on the bench last time, is serving a three-game suspension for her red card in the opening 52-10 defeat by England.

Italy also lost heavily to the defending champions, going gown 67-3 at home last week.

"We will be looking to build on the positive aspects of our performance against England, particularly our set-piece and resilience on the pitch," said Scotland head coach Bryan Easson.

"I was really impressed with our ability to put England under pressure in that second-half, but we will now be looking for the players to bring that form for the full 80 minutes against Italy and turn the pressure into points."

The winners at Scotstoun will go on to meet either France or Ireland in a third-fourth place play-off, with the losers going on to meet Wales to decide fifth and sixth in a truncated tournament.

Scotland: Rollie, Musgrove, Thomson, Nelson, Gaffney, Law, McDonald; Bartlett, Skeldon, Kennedy, Wassell, McMillan, Gallagher, McLachlan, Cattigan.

Replacements: Rettie, Cockburn, Muzambe, Belisle, Howat, Maxwell, Willis, Grant.