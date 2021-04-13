Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Darren Barry joined Newcastle and helped them win promotion to the Premiership in his first season and initially joins RC Vannes as cover for the club's injury problems

Newcastle Falcons lock Darren Barry has joined Gloucester centre Harry Trinder as a 'medical joker' signing at French Pro D2 side RC Vannes.

The 31-year-old has played 20 games for the Falcons since his arrival from Worcester in 2019, helping them to promotion from the Championship.

Barry joins a Vannes side also featuring ex-England full-back Nick Abendanon, and Andy Symons.

"Darren has been given a great opportunity," boss Dean Richards said. external-link

"I would like to thank Darren for being a great professional during his time with the club, which included helping us to promotion back into the Premiership.

"He has been a very popular and hard-working member of the squad, and we wish him all the best for his time over in France."

Vannes are battling with Perpignan for a place in the elite Top 14 division.