Lima Sopoaga made 18 appearances for New Zealand

Wasps fly-half Lima Sopoaga will leave the club at the end of the season to join French club Lyon.

The 30-year-old New Zealand international joined Wasps from Super Rugby side Highlanders for the 2018-19 campaign.

He told the club website: external-link "It has been an absolute pleasure to play for Wasps over the last three seasons.

"I have made some great friends during my time at the club, and I will give my all for the rest of the season."