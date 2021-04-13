Dai Young is in his second stint as boss at Cardiff Arms Park

Cardiff Blues director of rugby Dai Young has signed a "long-term contract", although the terms of the deal have not been revealed.

The former dual-code Wales star, 53, returned to the Welsh region on an interim basis in January 2020 after John Mulvihill's departure.

Young was in charge at Blues between 2003 and 2011 before joining Wasps.

"It's really pleasing to have agreed a long-term deal... and I'm looking forward to the future here," he said.

"Cardiff is obviously a team I am passionate about and have a long association with, but this interim period has also allowed both parties to have a good look at each other and allowed me to satisfy my mind that this is the right decision and I can make the impact here that I'd like.

"I am confident that this squad, which has so much potential, wants to improve and is willing to put in the necessary work, while the facilities required to underpin our goals and objectives have now been agreed and are progressing.

The former Cardiff, Wales and British & Irish Lions tight-head prop was appointed following a review by a selection panel led by advisory board member Nigel Walker, the National Director of the English Institute of Sport.

Chief executive Richard Holland, who was also on the panel, added: "We were delighted to bring Dai on board on an interim basis in January and it was always our intention to make it a long-term arrangement.

"We were wary of rushing into a decision in January but now, having undertaken a thorough review and seen at first hand the impact Dai has made, I have no doubt that he is the ideal fit.

"In just a few months, he has made a significant impact to our environment both on and off the pitch, and we are all very excited about the impact he can have here in the coming years."