Hooker Ryan Elias came through the youth ranks at Scarlets

Wales hooker Ryan Elias has signed a new contract to remain with Scarlets.

The 26-year-old academy product made his senior debut in 2013 and won the first of his 17 Wales caps against Tonga in Auckland on the 2017 summer tour.

The length of Elias' new contract with the Welsh region is undisclosed.

"Being from the region, I grew up wanting to play for the Scarlets and I am delighted to have signed a new contract," Elias said.

"Scarlets are a club with ambitions to be competing regularly with the best in the Pro14 and in Europe. We are all disappointed with the recent defeat to Sale, but we know we are a better side than what we showed on that day.

"With the quality we have throughout the squad, we are determined to be back in the knockout stages of the Champions Cup again next season.

"There is a great spirit among the boys, a lot of us are local boys who have grown up playing together.

"We want to finish the campaign well with some strong performances in the Rainbow Cup and I'm looking forward to helping the side push on again in the coming seasons."