Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Coetzee scored 15 tries in 57 Ulster appearances

Back-row Marcell Coetzee has played his last game for Ulster, and will be officially released at the end of April.

The Springbok was set to leave the province at the end of the season, but a hamstring injury has brought forward his departure date.

He last played in March's Pro14 loss to Leinster, when he sustained the injury.

Coetzee will return to his native South Africa and join Pretoria-based side the Bulls.

He made 57 appearances for Ulster since joining in 2016, and despite lengthy spells on the sidelines developed into a key player for the province, known for his destructive ball-carrying and impressive breakdown work.

His departure was announced in December, despite having another year on his contract Coetzee was keen to return home after nearly five years away.

His earlier release date means he will take no part in Ulster's Challenge Cup semi-final, or indeed the upcoming Rainbow Cup.