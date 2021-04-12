Beibhinn Parsons has scored five tries in nine appearances for Ireland

Ireland wing Beibhinn Parsons says the squad is preparing as normal for the Six Nations game against France despite uncertainty over Saturday's fixture.

The IRFU is seeking clarification from the Irish Government with France due to be added to Ireland's mandatory hotel quarantine list on Thursday.

It is not yet clear whether the rule will affect the game in Dublin.

"We have been extremely adaptable and flexible over the last 12 months. That isn't going to stop now," Parsons said.

"We are all preparing to play France at the weekend, we are following our game plans and schedule as if it is going ahead as planned because that is all we can do," she told the Sportsound Extra Time programme.

"Anything outside of that sphere shouldn't be a worry for u because we can't control it so within the camp we are very focused on France."

The new rule concerning travel between Ireland and France could also potentially affect Leinster's away European Champions Cup semi-final against La Rochelle on the weekend of 30 April/1 May.

Parsons, 19, was part of an impressive first-half display for Ireland against Wales in Cardiff scoring two first-half tries which included a superb solo effort which helped the team race into a 31-0 interval lead.

The second half descended into an error-strewn, scrappy contest with Ireland's lack of Test rugby, having only played one game in the last year, beginning to tell.

However the visitors came through to win 45-0 and are now targeting a win over France to advance to a Six Nations final against England.

"We were raring to go in the first half, things were going exactly according to plan. We were playing the ball wide and getting our kicking game going.

"I don't know if it was complacency or just being out of Test rugby for six months crept in, but we definitely saw a bit of that in the second half.

"We have loose ends to tie up against France but we are happy with the marker we set out.

"France are a whole different beast because they are semi-professional and that really shows at times.

"They have a huge off-loading threat, their back three is sensational and they have a strong set piece but we believe if we execute our own game plan that we can put a big performance in.

"We don't mind being underdogs."