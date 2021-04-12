Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Henry Trinder has scored one try in seven Premiership outings for Gloucester this season

Centre Henry Trinder will leave Premiership club Gloucester to join French side RC Vannes.

The 31-year-old came through the club's academy and has scored 46 tries in 172 appearances since making his debut for the Cherry and Whites in 2008.

Trinder has represented England Under-20s and England Saxons, and appeared for England against the Barbarians.

Gloucester chief operating officer Alex Brown said Trinder had been a "wonderful servant" to the club.

"Henry has given a huge amount of his life to this club and has left many of us with fond memories of seeing his magic on the pitch," Brown told the club website. external-link

"We'd like to wish Henry and his family the very best of luck for their new adventure in France."

Brittany-based RC Vannes are top of French Pro D2, chasing promotion to the Top 14.