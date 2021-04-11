Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Massimo Cuttitta (left) joined the Scotland coaching set-up in 2009

Scottish Rugby and Edinburgh have paid tribute to their former coach Massimo Cuttitta following his death at age 54 from Covid-19 complications.

The ex-Italy captain spent six years as scrummaging coach with the Scotland national team from 2009.

He joined Edinburgh in a similar role in 2006 after a playing career that included a spell with Harlequins and 70 caps for his country.

Scottish Rugby is "deeply saddened" by his death.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends in rugby at this time," the governing body said.

Edinburgh's reply on social media said: "Massimo played a vital role in developing a number of the club's players over the years and was one of the nicest, most genuine people you're likely to meet.

"Rest in peace, you'll be missed."