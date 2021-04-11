Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Two-try Billy Vunipola was one of four England regulars in the Sarries line-up at Bedford

Greene King IPA Championship Saracens (26) 54 Tries: Itoje 2, B Vunipola 2, Davies, Venter, Christie, penalty try Cons: Manu Vunipola 6 Bedford Blues (6) 13 Try: Tapley Con: Maisey Pens: Matthews 2

Maro Itoje and Billy Vunipola scored two tries each as four of Saracens' England internationals returned to enjoy a Championship win over Bedford.

Along with Mako Vunipola and Elliot Daly, they returned to club rugby for the first time since the Six Nations.

Saracens' seven tries and a penalty try earned a third straight Championship win to climb to third in the table.

But the return of England captain Owen Farrell, recently named Saracens club captain, was further delayed by injury.

The British and Irish Lions fly-half, who was concussed playing against Ireland last month, had recovered from that setback but was kept out by an unspecified minor strain, allowing his replacement Manu Vunipola to kick six of his seven conversion attempts.

Both of Maro Itoje's tries came before the break

In a total mismatch on paper, Saracens fielded 10 full internationals and their power overwhelmed Bedford, who lost for the fourth time in five matches.

Itoje opening the scoring after Daly's run was ended just short of the line before he charged down a clearance kick to score his second try.

Billy Vunipola finished a flowing move started by Sean Maitland's 30-yard gallop up the left wing, then dotted down for his second at the back of a dominant scrum.

Bedford did reply with a try of their own in the second half when a break from back-row forward Ollie Newman created a score for winger Pat Tapley.

But Sarries scored four more themselves after the break - through Wales stand-off Aled Davies, replacement Janco Venter and flanker Andy Christie before a late penalty try rounded it all off.

Saracens: Obatoyinbo; Lewington, Daly, Taylor, Maitland; Manu Vunipola, Davies; Mako Vunipola, George, Koch, Itoje, Kpoku, Christie, Wray, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Lewis, Adams-Hale, Clarey, Hunter-Hill, Venter, Whiteley, Socino, Morris.

Bedford: Lane; Tapley, Niko, Bird-Tulloch, Worley; Matthews, C Tupai; Iyogun, Fish, Paul, Carrick-Smith, Bean, Newman, Atkinson, Uru.

Replacements: Fields, McCarthy, Prowse, Curry, O Robinson, Lennon, Maisey, Litchfield.