Leinster beat holders Exeter on Saturday to reach the semi-finals

Four-time winners Leinster will face Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle away in the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final.

Leinster - who last won the competition in 2018 - earned their place by beating holders Exeter on Saturday.

Former Ireland fly-half O'Gara is head coach of the French side, who beat Sale to seal their place in the final four.

The semi-finals will take place on 1 and 2 May, with Toulouse hosting Bordeaux-Begles in the weekend's other fixture.

With Exeter and Sale both losing their quarter-finals, there will be no Premiership representation in the final four.

In the Challenge Cup semi-finals, Leicester will host Ulster and Bath welcome Montpellier.

Bordeaux beat Racing for first semi-final

Bordeaux claimed their semi-final place in dramatic fashion when France fly-half Matthieu Jalibert's 55-metre penalty with the clock in red securing a 24-21 victory against Racing 92 on Sunday.

Jalibert kicked all 24 of the hosts' points to take his side into their first Champions Cup semi-final.

Despite the thrilling finish it was a lacklustre contest against three-time runners-up Racing 92, with all but three of the points scored coming from penalties.

The only exception was Racing fly-half Antoine Gibert's first-half drop-goal, with Jalibert and Yoram Moefana both having tries ruled out.

Four-time winners Toulouse beat Clermont

In a similarly dry affair, Toulouse fly-half Romain Ntamack kicked all of his side's points for a 21-12 win against Clermont Auvergne in Sunday's second quarter-final.

It is the third season in a row the four-time winners have reached the semi-finals, but it has been 11 years since their last title.

Both sides were level at 12-12 after an hour but Clermont's late indiscipline proved costly, allowing Ntamack to kick the visitors to victory.