Ireland are scheduled to face France at Donnybrook on Saturday

The IRFU is seeking clarification from the Irish government about Saturday's Women's Six Nations game in Dublin, with France about to be added to Ireland's mandatory hotel quarantine list.

The rule comes into effect for French visitors to Ireland on Thursday but it's not yet clear whether it will affect the Donnybrook game.

"The IRFU have been in contact with the Department of Sport seeking clarification," an Irish Rugby spokesman told BBC Sport NI on Sunday.

The new rule concerning French visitors to Ireland could also potentially affect Leinster's European Champions Cup semi-final against French opposition on the weekend of 30 April/1 May.

A Six Nations spokesperson said they were exploring "all possible options to play the Ireland v France match".

One of these could be moving the game to Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.

"We are in close contact with the IRFU who are addressing with the Irish authorities the latest travel restrictions," said the Six Nations spokesperson.

Ireland's women opened this season's condensed Six Nations campaign with a thumping 45-0 win over Wales on Saturday.

If Saturday's game does go ahead, the winners secure a Six Nations decider against England on 24 April.