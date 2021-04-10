Fly-half Hannah Tyrrell has revealed her planned wedding on Friday was postponed, after helping Ireland to a 45-0 victory over Wales in the Six Nations.

Tyrrell scored Ireland's seventh try and kicked five conversions in a comprehensive victory.

"I was supposed to get married (on Friday) but Covid put an end to that so we pushed it back," said Tyrrell.

"I'm now here doing what I love with my team-mates, what else could I ask for?"

The match was Ireland's first fixture in six months and Sene Naoupu, Dorothy Wall and Tyrrell added to first-half doubles from Eimear Considine and Beibhinn Parsons as Adam Griggs' side set-up a Pool B shootout with France in Dublin on Saturday.

The winner of the decider will face England in the final of the new, condensed format for the Women's Six Nations.

"We waited a long time to play this game and it has been a long six months for us. We've been working hard so it nice to reap the rewards and get a few points on the board," added Tyrrell.

"We were raring to go. It was a long wait to play today and we got the nerves out in the first few minutes.

"We're always looking to play games and we know France will be a tough challenge."

Fly-half Hannah Tyrrell put in a Player of the Match performance against Wales

Head coach Adam Griggs said Ireland's first-half display was "outstanding" and said he was delighted for his players after waiting six months for the match.

"We wanted to play with ambition and that happened. The second-half got a bit scrappy but that can happen when you build-up a bit of a lead and some of our core skills let us down there, but as a coaching group it's always good to have something to work on."

Griggs also praised Ireland's fast start which saw them build up a 31-point lead in the opening 27 minutes at Arms Park.

"I think that was coming from not playing for so long, we were so eager to get out there and I was so pleased top see the things that we had trained come off," he added.

"The second-half showed we hadn't played in six months but look, we're really happy and it's not every day that you score 45 points in a match."