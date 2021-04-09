Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dave Attwood has scored one try for Bristol in the Premiership in 2020-21

Bristol Bears lock Dave Attwood has agreed to extend his contract with the Premiership club by a further year.

The 34-year-old former England international, who won 24 caps between 2010 and 2016, re-joined the club from Bath ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

Attwood came through Bristol's academy and spent two years in the senior squad before joining Gloucester in 2009.

He has made a total of 52 appearances for the Bears and will remain at Ashton Gate until the summer of 2022.

"We're really pleased that Dave is continuing his journey with us," Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam told the club website. external-link

"He has added real value and experience to our team and is a vital part of our senior leadership group."