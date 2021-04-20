Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Josh Navidi has played 28 tests for Wales since making his debut in 2013

Cardiff Blues say Wales flanker Josh Navidi will be fit for selection for the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa.

Navidi, 30, suffered a shoulder injury in Blues' Challenge Cup defeat by London Irish on 2 April.

Lions head coach Warren Gatland will name his touring squad on 6 May.

"He certainly should be available for selection on the evidence we have got at the moment," said Cardiff Blues director of rugby Dai Young.

Alongside Taulupe Faletau and Justin Tipuric, Navidi impressed in the Wales back-row that helped Wayne Pivac's side win the 2021 Six Nations title.

"Josh certainly won't be figuring in the next couple of games but thankfully he does not need an operation," added Young.

"He will rehab it for four to six weeks and he is well on his way in that. That's the first flag in the sand and we will see where he is from there.

"At this moment in time there is no reason why Josh could not be selected for the Lions and I would be surprised if he isn't.

"His performances for Wales have been outstanding, not only this season but for a number of seasons. Warren knows him well so he is going to be there or thereabouts."