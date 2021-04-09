Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sale are preparing to play a first Champions Cup quarter-final for 15 years

Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final Venue: Stade Marcel Deflandre, La Rochelle Date: Saturday, 10 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Sale head into their first Champions Cup quarter-final in 15 years with an unchanged matchday 23 for Saturday's match in La Rochelle.

Director of rugby Alex Sanderson has stuck with the side that dismantled Scarlets in a 57-14 win last weekend.

AJ MacGinty, who scored 32 points in Wales, once again starts at fly-half.

La Rochelle have made eight changes to the XV that started their 27-16 win against Gloucester, with France full-back Brice Dulin returning.

Fellow France internationals prop Uini Atonio and flanker Gregory Alldritt also return to the starting side.

Sale are not without international firepower either, with South Africa's World Cup winner Faf de Klerk starting at scrum-half and England's Tom Curry at flanker.

Neither side has ever won the competition and both are competing in the quarter-finals for the second time, with La Rochelle's first foray into the last eight coming in 2018.

Sale travel to France after ending a run of 14 Champions Cup defeats away from home against Scarlets.

Line-ups

La Rochelle: Dulin; Rhule, Doumayrou, Botia, Leyds; West, Kerr-Barlow; Wardi, Bourgarit, Atonio, Sazy (capt), Skelton, Alldritt, Gourdon, Vito.

Replacements: Bosch, Priso, Joly, Lavault, Liebenberg, Berjon, Plisson, Aguillon.

Sale: Hammersley; McGuigan, S James, Van Rensburg, Yarde; MacGinty, De Klerk; Rodd, Van der Merwe, John, Wiese, Beaumont (capt), JL Du Preez, Curry, D Du Preez.

Replacements: Langdon, Harrison, Oosthuizen, Phillips, Neild, Quirke, R Du Preez, L James.