Exeter came from behind to beat Lyon in the Champions Cup last 16

Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter Date: Saturday, 10 April Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Exeter boss Rob Baxter has made two front-row changes for the holders' Champions Cup quarter-final against Leinster on Saturday.

Ben Moon and Tomas Francis will start in place of Alec Hepburn and Harry Williams, with fly-half Joe Simmonds passed fit for the hosts.

For four-time winners Leinster, Scott Fardy replaces Ryan Baird in the second row as Johnny Sexton captains the side.

Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour and James Lowe make up a threatening back three.

Exeter's Simmonds, who limped out of last weekend's last-16 win against Lyon with cramp, is joined in the starting XV by brother Sam, playing at number eight.

At full-back, Scotland captain Stuart Hogg will be making his 50th Champions Cup appearance.

Exeter, who claimed their first Champions Cup title last season, came from 14-0 down to beat Lyon.

They have faced Leinster four times in the competition, with the Irish side winning all four encounters.

Leinster advanced to the quarter-finals after their last-16 game against Toulon was cancelled because a member of the French squad had tested positive for coronavirus.

Line-ups

Exeter: Hogg; Woodburn, Slade, Devoto, O'Flaherty, J Simmonds, Maunder; Moon, Cowan-Dickie, Francis, Gray, Hill, Ewers, Vermeulen, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Yeandle, Hepburn, Williams, S Skinner, Kirsten, Townsend, H Skinner, Whitten.

Leinster: Keenan; Larmour, O'Loughlin, Henshaw, Lowe; Sexton, McGrath; Healy, Kelleher, Furlong, Fardy, Toner, Ruddock, Van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Tracy, E Byrne, Porter, Molony, Baird, O'Sullivan, R Byrne, Kearney.

Match facts