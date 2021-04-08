Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Morgan Morris has played 32 games and scored three tries for Ospreys

Ospreys number eight Morgan Morris has signed a new two-year deal with the region.

The 22-year-old played for Wales Under-20s during the 2017 and 2018 Six Nations and has established himself in the Ospreys back-row.

"This is the best place for me, it's my home club and we have a new coaching staff, who have brought a whole new culture with them," said Morris.

"There is a togetherness with this squad."