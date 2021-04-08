Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Adam Nicol and James Scott played alongside each other for Glasgow earlier this season

Jersey Reds have further boosted their forward options after bringing Glasgow Warriors prop Adam Nicol and Worcester Warriors lock James Scott.

Nicol, 23, has agreed an initial season-long loan before a permanent move this summer on a 12-month deal.

He has won 14 caps for Scotland's Under-20 side as well as playing in the Pro 14 and Champions Cup.

Scott, 21, is the third player from Worcester to move to Jersey since the resumption of the Championship.

The former England Under-20 international has just finished a short-term loan at Glasgow where he played alongside Nicol and will spend the rest of the season on loan at Jersey.

He joins Worcester teammates Scott van Breda and Matti Williams at St Peter while Reds' forward Kyle Hatherell has moved in the opposite direction.

"Adam has gained experience with a top-flight club, but he's had limited opportunities - a change of scene and the chance to play more regularly should help him kick on in his career," Jersey Reds director of rugby Harvey Biljon said.

"James is a promising player who is still at an early stage of his career.

"The Championship should provide a good test for him to show what he can do and we're looking forward to integrating him into the squad."