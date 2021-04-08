Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Facundo Cordero scored an excellent solo try against Sale in February

Argentina back Facundo Cordero has extended his contract at Exeter Chiefs.

The 22-year-old, who can play at full-back or on the wing, joined last summer prior to the season restarting.

Cordero, the younger brother of former Chiefs back Santiago, has scored two tries in 11 appearances for the club.

"I kind of think he can only get better - and he's already pretty good - so that not only bodes well for him, but for us as well moving into the future," said Exeter boss Rob Baxter. external-link

The club have not disclosed the length of Cordero's new deal at Sandy Park.

"He's a bit like Santi in that he has that top-end winger pace that you see in some guys, where they just stay on the wing and zoom around the outside," added Baxter.

"But, ironically, he is a lot quicker than you think and he has that ability to beat people in a small space and come through tackles."