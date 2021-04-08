Osian Knott: Ospreys sign Wales Under-20s centre from Scarlets
Ospreys have signed former Wales Under-20s centre Osian Knott from Scarlets on a two-year deal from the start of the 2021-22 season.
Knott is the second player to leave Parc y Scarlets to link up at the Liberty Stadium after flanker Jac Morgan also agreed a deal.
"I have set myself some goals and I believe the Ospreys is the best place where I can achieve them," said Knott.
The 21-year-old made two appearances for Wales Under-20s in 2020.