Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Osian Knott scored two tries for Wales Under-20s against Ireland during the 2020 Six Nations campaign

Ospreys have signed former Wales Under-20s centre Osian Knott from Scarlets on a two-year deal from the start of the 2021-22 season.

Knott is the second player to leave Parc y Scarlets to link up at the Liberty Stadium after flanker Jac Morgan also agreed a deal.

"I have set myself some goals and I believe the Ospreys is the best place where I can achieve them," said Knott.

The 21-year-old made two appearances for Wales Under-20s in 2020.