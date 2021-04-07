Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Nick Tompkins has won a total of 10 caps for Wales since his international debut against Italy in February 2020

Wales centre Nick Tompkins has returned to Championship side Saracens following the end of his loan spell with Pro14 club Dragons.

The 26-year-old scored one try in 14 outings in all competitions for Dragons, whom he joined last June.

His final outing came in Saturday's 43-39 defeat by Northampton in the European Challenge Cup.

Tompkins also featured twice for Wales in this year's title-winning Six Nations campaign.

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan said Tompkins had been "fantastic" during his spell with the club.

"In unusual times, Nick has made a big impression on us all and also benefitted from challenging himself in a new competition and environment," he added.