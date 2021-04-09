Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Former Saracens player Richard Wigglesworth will make his European debut for Leicester

European Rugby Challenge Cup Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road Date: Saturday, 10 April Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Leicester recall scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth to captain the side for the Challenge Cup quarter-final tie.

George Ford will make his 100th Tigers appearance if he comes off the bench, with fellow England internationals Tom Youngs, Ellis Genge and Dan Cole also among the replacements.

Newcastle are unchanged from their last-16 win at Ospreys last weekend.

Philip van der Walt, who came off the bench to score in Wales, misses out after failing a head injury assessment.

However Scotland flanker Gary Graham is back from injury and is among Newcastle's replacements.

The Challenge Cup semi-final draw will be held on Sunday.

Leicester: Steward; Potter, Moroni, Scott, Murimurivalu; McPhillips, Wigglesworth (capt); De Bruin, Clare, Heyes, Wells, Henderson, Martin, Reffell, Liebenberg

Replacements: T Youngs, Genge, Cole, Lavanini, Wiese, Van Poortvliet, Ford, Kelly

Newcastle: Penny; Wacokecoke, Orlando, Lucock, Stevenson; Connon, Young; Davison, McGuigan, Mulipola, Peterson, Robinson, Welch, Wilson (capt), Chick

Replacements: Blamire, Cooper, Tampin, Farrar, Graham, Schreuder, J Matavesi, Vuna

Referee: Romain Poite (Fra)