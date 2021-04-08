Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jonathan Joseph was rested for Bath's victory over Italian side Zebre last Friday

European Rugby Challenge Cup quarter-final: Bath v London Irish Venue: The Recreation Ground Date: Friday, 9 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Bath have made six changes from their win over Zebre for their European Challenge Cup quarter-final clash with fellow Premiership side London Irish.

Scotland's Cameron Redpath and England's Jonathan Joseph start in the centres while Ruaridh McConnochie returns on the wing.

Captain Charlie Ewels, Josh Bayliss and Zach Mercer area all back in the pack.

Exiles director of rugby Declan Kidney makes two changes from their comeback victory over Cardiff Blues.

Facundo Gigena makes his first start for the club in place of the suspended Will Goodrick-Clarke at prop and Terrence Hepetema comes in for Curtis Rona at centre.

This is the first meeting between the sides in European competition.

Bath have won 10 of their past 11 Challenge Cup matches against fellow Premiership opposition, while Irish have lost five of their previous six against domestic opponents in the competition.

Bath: Watson; Cokanasiga, Joseph, Redpath, McConnochie; Bailey, Spencer; Obano, Walker, Stuart, McNally, Ewels (capt), Faletau, Bayliss, Mercer.

Replacements: Du Toit, Schoeman, Thomas, Williams, Reid, Chudley, Clark, Gray.

London Irish: Parton; Loader, Brophy Clews, Hepetema, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Phipps; Gigena, Creevy, Chawatama, Nott, Simmons, Rogerson (capt), Cowan, Tuisue.

Replacements: Cornish, Elrington, Hoskins, Munga, Donnell, O'Brien, Meehan, Stokes.

Referee: Frank Murphy (Ire).