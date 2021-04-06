Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

TJ Ioane was only the pitch for a few minutes before he was sent off in the defeat at Montpellier

Glasgow Warriors' TJ Ioane has been suspended for five weeks following his red card in the European Challenge Cup loss to Montpellier.

The replacement back-row was sent off for a reckless high tackle on Yvan Reihac just moments after coming off the bench in France.

His departure on 58 minutes was followed by a late yellow card for Nick Grigg as Glasgow went down 26-21.

The home side also had two players sin-binned in a bad-tempered match.

Samoan Ioane, on loan from London Irish, will serve his ban in the upcoming Pro14 Rainbow Cup.