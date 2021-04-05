Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ben Warren began as a number eight before switching to the front-row

Ospreys have signed Wales Under-20s tighthead prop Ben Warren on a two-year deal at the end of the season.

Warren, 20, was named in the Wales Under-20s Six Nations squad in 2019 and has been a member of the Cardiff Blues academy.

"Personally, this is the challenge I need, it's a different environment and something I am looking forward to," said Warren.

"I want to improve as a player and feel I can do that at the Ospreys."