Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Injuries dogged much of Michele Campagnaro's career in England

Italy centre Michele Campagnaro will leave Harlequins at the end of the season to join French side Colomiers.

The 28-year-old has agreed a two-year contract with the second tier club based in the south of France.

Campagnaro's two-season stay at The Stoop has been hampered by a serious knee injury he suffered against Leicester in December 2019.

He has not played for the club since and only featured seven times after moving to Quins from Wasps in 2019.

Campagnaro first moved to England in 2015 when he joined Exeter from Italian side Treviso, helping the Chiefs win their first Premiership title in 2017 before leaving 12 months later.

"I want to thank everyone at Harlequins for their time and efforts over the last two seasons. It has been a frustrating time with injuries for me, but the care I've received from Quins has been fantastic," he told the Harlequins website.

"The team are in a great place at the moment and I'm looking forward to playing my part in helping us finish the season on a high."