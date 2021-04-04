Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Simon Muderack was named Scarlets chairman in July 2020

Scarlets chairman Simon Muderack hopes to see crowds in Llanelli before the season ends in June.

The Pro14 campaign has finished but the Rainbow Cup begins on 24 April with the final on 19 June.

There will be six games for Welsh regions - including three matches at home - to complete a season which has so far been played out in empty stadiums because of Covid-19.

First Minister Mark Drakeford says he hopes to see live sport in Wales soon.

Pilot events are being lined up by the Welsh government as part of plan for the return of crowds to sporting events in Wales.

Mr Drakeford says the test events have been scheduled for May.

"Let's hope it won't be long before we can welcome back fans once more because we are certainly pushing hard for that to happen," Muderack wrote in his programme notes ahead of the Heineken Champions Cup last-16 tie with Sale.

"If the current dip in infection rates continue, we are assuming we will be able to have supporters back for the start of the 2021-22 campaign and we are currently looking at the possibility of partial crowds in one of our remaining fixtures this season.

"We hope to have a better idea in a few weeks' time."

The Rainbow Cup competition kicks off on 24 April with three rounds of Welsh derbies.

Scarlets travel to face Dragons on the opening weekend of the tournament before hosting Ospreys and Cardiff Blues in successive matches in May.