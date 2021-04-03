Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Mike Brown was on the scoresheet when Harlequins thrashed Gloucester on 20 March

Former England full-back Mike Brown is to leave Premiership side Harlequins at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old, who joined Quins as a teenager and made his debut in 2005, helped the club win the European Challenge Cup in 2010-11 and the 2011-12 Premiership title.

He made his England debut against South Africa in 2007 and went on to win 72 England caps, scoring 13 tries.

The club's record appearance maker said his time at Quins had been "special".

Brown has played 348 games and scored 98 tries for the club so far.

"I've been fortunate enough to play alongside some great players, in some great teams, but more importantly I have met many great people during my time with Harlequins," he said.

"While this will be a big change for me, I remain fully focused on continuing to give my all on the pitch alongside some great friends this season.

"This is a strong group and I fully believe we can achieve something great this year."

Quins are fourth in the Premiership table and general manager Billy Millard said he hoped the club can give Brown "a fitting send-off".

"It's an exciting time to be with Harlequins and we hope we can finish on a high," Millard added.

"I've only worked with Mike for two and a half of his 17-year career with Quins, but as the record appearance holder at our club and one of the most decorated players in Quins' history, I know he will go down as one of the all-time greats at The Stoop.

"We are glad to have the opportunity to work with him throughout the rest of the season to give him a good send-off. There will be big shoes to fill next season."