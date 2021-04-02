Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

European Challenge Cup: Montpellier v Glasgow Montpellier (13) 26 Tries: Guirado, Bouthier Cons: Lozowski 2 Pens: Lozowski 4 Glasgow Warriors: (9) 21 Pens: Hastings 5 Thompson 2

Glasgow Warriors were edged out by Montpellier in a scrappy, bad-tempered European Challenge Cup last-16 tie.

The Scottish visitors kicked seven penalties but failed to convert pressure in the final third into tries.

Warriors lost TJ Ioane to a red card on the hour while there were yellows for team-mate Nick Grigg and home duo Bastien Chalureau and Martin Devergie.

Guilhem Guirado and Anthony Bouthier touched down for the struggling Top 14 side to send them into the last eight.

Following a 10th consecutive home win in this competition, Montpellier will play Benetton or Agen next.

Glasgow included eight players who had been involved in Scotland's first Six Nations win in France since 1999 and looked ready to throw the ball around, with Huw Jones prominent in the early exchanges.

However, the full-back limped off with an ankle injury on what was to be a frustrating night for Danny Wilson's side.

Adam Hastings banged over three of his five penalties before the interval but Glasgow fell behind for the first time on the stroke of half-time as home captain Guirado barrelled over from a secondary driving maul, following a line-out in the corner.

The second half was just four minutes in when some woeful defending from Niko Matawalu allowed the home backs to release Bouthier for an easy score.

Fraser Brown should have hit back immediately but allowed the ball to squirm from his grasp as he reached through a cluster of legs.

There were strong claims for a penalty try as Chalureau was sent to the bin for impeding the Glasgow hooker but Brown's constant sniping at referee Karl Dickson did not help matters.

Hastings added another penalty but Ioane was then sent off for a reckless high tackle, leading with his shoulder, within minutes of coming off the bench.

Hastings and replacement fly-half Ross Thompson traded further kicks with Alex Lozowski as Warriors clung on and the sides were back to 14 each when Devergie was shown a yellow card with seven minutes remaining.

Glasgow tried to summon the energy to close a five-point gap but their cause was lost when Grigg followed Devergie to the sidelines after a deliberate knock-on.

Montpellier: Bouthier; Goosen, Vincent, Serfontein, Rattez; Lozowski, Reinach; Forletta, Guirado, Haouas, Verhaeghe, Chalureau, Janse van Rensburg, Camara, Becognee.

Replacements: Du Plessis, Rodgers, Lamositele, Devergie, Timu, Danglot, Reilhac, Tisseron.

Glasgow Warriors: H Jones; McLean, Grigg, Johnson, L Jones; Hastings, Price; Kebble, Brown, Z Fagerson, Gray, Harley, Lokotui, Gordon, Wilson.

Replacements: Turner, Evans, Pieretto Heiland, Nakarawa, Ioane, Horne, Thompson, Matawalu.