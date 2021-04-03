Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Women's Six Nations: England v Scotland England: (33) 52 Tries: Packer, Riley, Davies, B Cleall, Breach, Rowland, P Cleall, penalty Cons: Scarratt 5 Scotland: (3) 10 Try: Smith Con: Nelson Pen: Nelson

Back-to-back Grand Slam winners England dominated their Women's Six Nations opener against Scotland, securing an eight-try victory.

The Red Roses claimed a first-half bonus point in Doncaster, with Jess Breach's incredible solo score the pick of their five tries.

Scotland offered some resistance and Helen Nelson claimed three points.

But England crossed three more times in the second half and Hannah Smith scored Scotland's only try.

In a new format created because of the coronavirus pandemic, teams will play two pool games before a final weekend of fixtures to decide placings.

The result puts England top of Pool A and the Red Roses will face Italy next Saturday, while Scotland will have a rest weekend before a now crucial encounter against the Azzurre.

More to follow.