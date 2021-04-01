Heineken Champions Cup: Leinster v Toulon called off after Covid-19 case in French camp
Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup last-16 match against Toulon has been called off after an unnamed Toulon squad member tested positive for Covid-19.
The French side were already in Dublin in preparation for the Friday evening fixture.
With the quarter-finals scheduled for next weekend, it appears unlikely that the fixture will be rearranged.
The winner of Friday's match was set to meet Exeter Chiefs or Lyon on Friday 9 April.
