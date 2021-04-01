Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup last-16 match against Toulon has been called off after an unnamed Toulon squad member tested positive for Covid-19.

The French side were already in Dublin in preparation for the Friday evening fixture.

With the quarter-finals scheduled for next weekend, it appears unlikely that the fixture will be rearranged.

The winner of Friday's match was set to meet Exeter Chiefs or Lyon on Friday 9 April.

More to follow.