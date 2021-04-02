Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Piutau has been out of action since a superb performance in the win over Wasps on 12 March

Heineken Champions Cup: Bordeaux-Begles v Bristol Venue: Stade Chaban-Delmas Date: Sunday 4 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary via BBC Radio Bristol online and on the BBC Sounds app and score updates on the BBC Sport website

Full-back Charles Piutau has recovered from injury to take his place in Bristol's team to play Bordeaux-Begles in the Champions Cup last 16.

His inclusion is one of six changes, with prop Kyle Sinckler and back row Nathan Hughes coming into the pack.

Flanker Steven Luatua is out with a leg injury, but scrum-half Harry Randall could make his comeback off the bench.

Yann Thomas, Joe Joyce and Alapati Leiua are the other new faces from last weekend's win over Harlequins.

France internationals Matthieu Jalibert and Cameron Woki start for the hosts.

Both teams are competing in the Champions Cup knock-out stages for the first time, but they met in a pulsating semi-final in the second-tier European Challenge Cup last season with Bristol clinching a 37-20 extra-time win.

While Bristol are top of the Premiership, Bordeaux-Begles sit fifth in the Top 14.

"We know the challenge we face away - it's always tough away in France, but certainly at Bordeaux," said Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam.

"We know the type of team that they are and how dangerous they are - although we beat them in the Challenge Cup last season, we went to extra time for that, and they know what we bring as well. It's Champions Cup football."

Match facts

Bordeaux have won their last three games in the Heineken Champions Cup, a fourth win would be a record for them in the competition.

Bristol have won five of their last six away games against Top 14 opposition, all of those games coming in the Challenge Cup.

Bristol Bears top the charts for most metres (950, same as Wasps), breaks (31) and defenders beaten (48, same as Clermont) in the Heineken Champions Cup this season.

Bordeaux-Begles: Buros; Moefana, Uberti, Lamerat, Lam; Jalibert, Lucu; Poirot, Maynadier, Cobilas, Cazeaux, Marais, Woki, Petti, Higginbotham

Replacements: Dweba, Paiva, Kaulashvili, Douglas, Roumat, Lesgourgues, Seuteni, Dulcuing.

Bristol: Morahan; Adeolokun, Radradra, O'Conor, Purdy; Sheedy, Uren; Woolmore, Byrne, Afoa, Attwood, Vui, Luatua (capt), Thomas, Earl.

Replacements: Capon, Lahiff, Sinckler, Joyce, Harding, Kessell, Bedlow, Leiua