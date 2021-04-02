Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Odogwu came off the bench in Wasps narrow defeat by Sale last weekend

Heineken Champions Cup Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Saturday 3 April Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Paolo Odogwu makes his first Wasps start since January as his side take on Clermont Auvergne for a place in the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Odogwu was called up to England's Six Nations squad but did not make his Test debut in eight weeks away from Wasps.

Elsewhere Jacob Umaga comes in at fly-half and James Gaskell is at flanker.

Brad Shields moves into number eight with Alfie Barbeary missing with a calf injury.

Clermont's star-studded back division includes France wings Alivereti Raka and Damian Penaud either side of Japan full-back Kotaro Matsushima.

Wesley Fofana and former All Black George Moala are in midfield, with veteran Camille Lopez at fly-half.

The French side have won four of their past five domestic games to climb to fourth in the Top 14.

Clermont's two previous matches in this season's competition have been high-scoring affairs with a 51-38 win over Bristol followed by a 39-31 defeat by Munster.

Wasps beat Dragons and Montpellier in the pool stages to secure home advantage in the last 16.

The winner of this tie will face Munster or Toulouse in the next round.

"These are exactly the games everyone wants to play in. You are coming up against a top-class team in Clermont," said Wasps head coach Lee Blackett.

"It's going to be tough but it's exciting."

Match Facts

Wasps and Clermont have met just twice before in the Heineken Champions Cup, a pair of pool stage matches in 2007-08 which were both won by the home side on the day.

At home, Wasps have lost just one of their past 14 home games against Top 14 opposition.

Wasps: Minozzi; Odogwu, Fekitoa, Le Bourgeois, Bassett; Umaga, Robson; Harris, Taylor, Brookes, Launchbury, Rowlands, Gaskell, Young, Shields

Replacements: Oghre, Owlett, Toomaga-Allen, Vukasinovic, Vailanu, Wolstenholme, Gopperth, Kibirige.

Clermont: Matsushima; Penaud, Moala, Fofana, Raka; Lopez (c), Bezy; Ravai, Pelissie, Ojovan, Jedrasiak, Vahaamahina, Cancoriet, Fischer, Lee

Replacements: Fourcade, Bibi Biziwu, Slimani, Lanen, Yato, Parra, Nanai-Williams, Bethan