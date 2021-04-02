Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ben Youngs won his 100th England cap in the Six Nations win over Italy on 31 October

European Challenge Cup Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road Date: Saturday, 3 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC local radio and score updates on the BBC Sport website

England scrum-half Ben Youngs captains Leicester Tigers for the round-of-16 Challenge Cup tie against Connacht.

Matt Scott is named at inside centre, Zack Henry plays at full-back, while up front Charlie Clare starts at hooker and flanker George Martin returns.

Connacht are led by number eight Paul Boyle in the absence of Jarrad Butler.

An experienced pack sees a front row of Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham, while Tom Daly and Sean O'Brien start together at centre.

The Irish side have selected their strongest possible side, with eight of their players having made more than 100 appearances - with Buckley, Heffernan and Bealham boasting 490 Connacht games between them.

Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick: "This is an exciting game. Connacht are a very good team and have shown that this season with some very good results, including some very good results away from home.

"They are a side who have varying styles in the way they can play."

Connacht head coach Andy Friend: "It's a testament to our squad that we've got a really strong bench while others will miss out entirely.

"It's no secret that the Connacht record in Europe needs to improve, but this is a group of players that know how to break hoodoos on the road.

"Leicester Tigers in Welford Road is one of the great challenges in European rugby and I have full confidence in the squad to get the win and really put us in the mix for silverware."

Leicester: Henry, Potter, Moroni, Scott, Porte; McPhillips. B Youngs (capt); De Bruin, Clare, Heyes, Henderson, Lavanini, Martin, Wallace, Wiese.

Replacements: Dolly, Whitcombe, Hurd, Wells, Reffell, White, Kelly, Steward.

Connacht: Porch, Wootton, O'Brien, Daly, Healy; Carty, Marmion; Buckley, Heffernan, Bealham, Dillane, Thornbury, Masterson, Oliver, Boyle.

Replacements: Delahunt, Duggan, Robertson-McCoy, Dowling, Papali'i, Blade, Fitzgerald, Sullivan.