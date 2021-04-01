Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Charlie Chapman has made 25 appearances for Gloucester since his debut last season

Scrum-half Charlie Chapman has signed a new deal with hometown club Gloucester, with terms undisclosed.

The 23-year-old came through the academy ranks at Kingsholm, and also gained experience on dual-registration with partner club Hartpury.

Chapman then made his Premiership debut last season and has since played 25 times for the Cherry and Whites.

"Charlie has shown great maturity in his performances," chief operating officer Alex Brown said.

"We're fortunate to have a number of talented young scrum-halves at the club who continue to drive each other on.

"We've made it very clear that we want players from Gloucester representing Gloucester Rugby, and Charlie is one of those players that is determined for success with his hometown club."