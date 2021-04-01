Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harris (right) signed for Gloucester from Newcastle in 2019

Champions Cup last 16: Gloucester v La Rochelle Date: Friday 2 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST Venue: Kingsholm Coverage: Live commentary via BBC Radio Gloucestershire, online and on BBC Sounds

Centre Chris Harris returns from international duty in Gloucester's only change for the Champions Cup last-16 tie against La Rochelle on Friday.

Harris was a star performer in Scotland's win away to France in the final match of the Six Nations.

Wings Jonny May and Louis Rees-Zammit keep their places after the win over Premiership champions Exeter.

La Rochelle name former All Black Victor Vito at number eight with France back row Gregor Alldritt on the bench.

There is a heavy New Zealand influence in key positions with Tawera Kerr-Barlow and Ihaia West forming the half-back partnership for the visitors.

La Rochelle are second in the Top 14 after an away win over Bordeaux-Begles last weekend. They won their only pool match of a Covid-disrupted pool stage, taking a 13-8 victory away to Edinburgh.

They have a poor record against Gloucester however, with the Cherry and Whites winning seven of the teams' previous nine European meetings.

The format of the tournament has changed because of the disruption caused by the pandemic with 16 teams emerging from a shortened pool stage into the knockout stages.

The winner of Friday's match will play Scarlets or Sale in the quarter-finals.

Gloucester head coach George Skivington: "Chris Harris is really hungry and desperate to play. He's always the first one back in saying he wants to play so he's available for selection.

"La Rochelle have got a very big and efficient pack and an extremely exciting back line. The process that they have, they are very efficient in. There's a good reason they are where they are in the French league."

Gloucester: Carreras; Rees-Zammit, Harris, Atkinson, May; Barton, Heinz; Rapava-Ruskin, Walker, Balmain, Slater, Alemanno, Reid, Ludlow (capt), Ackermann.

Replacements: Socino, Seville, Ford-Robinson, Craig, Clarke, Clement, Chapman, Twelvetrees .

La Rochelle: Leyds, Retiere, Rhule, Botia, Favre; West, Kerr-Barlow; Priso, Bosch, Joly, Sazy (cap), Skelton, Liebenberg, Gourdon, Vito.

Replacements: Bourgarit, Wardi, Atonio, Lavault, Alldritt, Berjon, Plisson, Doumayrou