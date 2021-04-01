Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Beno Obano was part of England's Six Nations squad

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi Date: Friday, 2 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Prop Beno Obano makes his 100th Bath appearance as the Premiership side make seven changes for the trip to Zebre.

Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau returns after Six Nations duty while Will Stuart and Elliot Stooke join Obano in returning to the pack.

Flanker Miles Reid and centre Max Ojomoh come in while Orlando Bailey keeps his place at fly-half as all three make their full European debuts.

Semesa Rokoduguni returns on the wing with Anthony Watson at full-back.

Zebre: Di Giulio; Bruno; Boni (capt), Lucchin, D'Onofrio; Canna; Violi; Fischetti, Bigi, Zilocchi, Sisi, Nagle, Leavasa, Mbanda, Giammarioli

Replacements: Fabiani, Lovotti, Bello, Krumov, Bianchi, Renton, Pescetto, Mori

Bath: Watson; Rokoduguni, Clark, Ojomoh, Cokanasiga; Bailey, B Spencer; Obano, Walker, Stuart, McNally (capt), Stooke, Reid, Underhill, Faletau

Replacements: du Toit, Bhatti, Thomas, W Spencer, Bayliss, Chudley, Wright, Gray

Referee: Pierre Brousset (FFR)